Learning on Country passes cultural knowledge on to next generation

An Indigenous education program is taking off with students across the region.
Established in a bid to develop strong partnerships between ranger groups, schools and local communities while delivering a culturally responsive secondary school curriculum, Learning on Country saw more than 1900 Indigenous students participate in the program in Semester one.
Delivering on its key objectives of improving student learning and increasing school attendance, the program also fosters increased intergenerational transmission of Indigenous knowledge and customary practice, and develops strong partnerships between ranger groups, schools and local community to deliver a culturally responsive secondary school curriculum.
Formally established in 2013 in four East Arnhem Land communities, Big Rivers region schools in Ngukurr, Numbulwar, Borroloola, Gunbalanya, Beswick and Barunga were included in the program in 2019, extending Learning on Country to 15 Top End communities.
"The Learning on Country Program gives the students knowledge and safety on country," Learning on Country Steering Committee Co-Chair Cindy Jinmarabynana said.
"Working with old people and rangers ensures the important stories and connections are passed down to the next generation."
Developed collaboratively between schools and rangers across the Top End, the program focuses on field-based activity, drawing on traditional and western knowledge systems.
Activities aimed to increase school retention to Year 12, include a wide range of regional ranger groups' projects and responsibilities around land and sea management and are modelled by cultural knowledge as directed by Traditional Owners.
In July, Ngukurr Learning on Country Coordinator Linda Williams, along with cultural advisors Robyn Rodgers and Hazel Farrel, visited Minyerrri community.
During the trip, senior secondary students were taught how to identify and collect different types of bush tucker, including edible lilies, and got to see first-hand how introduced species such as buffalos and pigs play havoc on the environment in their home community.
In June, as part of the Learning on Country Program, the Borroloola School choir learnt to sing 'I am Australian' in Garawa which was translated by Daphne Mawson and 'My Island Home' in Yanyuwa, translated by Mavis Timothy and Marlene Timothy.
Throughout the month the students practised every afternoon before performing at the Malandari Festival.
