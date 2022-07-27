Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Katherine aged care issues don't matter

July 27 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherinites will not get a say in regards to issues and questions about what aged care will look like for Territorians in the future, as community forums are only planned for Darwin and Alice Springs.

The Federal Government is spending over $19.1 billion to reform the country's aged care system over the next five years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.