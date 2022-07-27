Katherine aged care issues don't matter

The Federal Government is spending over $19.1 billion to reform the country's aged care system over the next five years.
But Katherinites will not get a say in regards to issues and questions about what aged care will look like for Territorians in the future.
In March 2021, the Aged Care Royal Commission found 'that the cause of widespread abuse and neglect across Australia's aged care system was systemic and that the aged care system was flawed in design, management and governance', according to a Council on the Ageing (COTA) statement.
COTA, which has long been calling for reform of the aged care system, is set to host two Territory forums to discuss national and Territory issues, and help answer questions relating to aged care in the NT.
But the NT Government sponsored forums will only be held in Alice Springs and Darwin, leaving Katherine out of the loop.
