NT Volunteering Awards open for nominations

Do you know an amazing volunteer who makes a difference to the people in the Katherine region?
The annual NT Volunteer of the Year Awards provide recognition for those that make an exceptional contribution to their communities.
Nominations for this year's awards are now open, with award categories ranging from the overall Chief Minister's Volunteer of the Year Award to awards for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander volunteers as well as Emergency Services and community organisations.
In 2021, former Katherine Bushfire volunteer Leroy Gazey was recognised for his unselfish desire to volunteer his time.
The 18-year-old said that winning the Chief Minister's Youth Volunteer of the Year Top End Award last year was a surprise, and although humbled, he was excited to be recognised for his volunteering.
"Like so many fellow volunteers, I'm not in it for the honour, I just want to help as many people as I can, and make a real difference in the community," he said.
An online nomination form can be found on the Volunteering SA-NT website.
Nominations close on August 19.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
