Former Chief tipped to quit politics today

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated July 27 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:04am
Former NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner with baby Nash prior to handing down the NT Budget in May 2022, just before resigning as Chief Minister.

Former NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner is expected to resign from politics today.

