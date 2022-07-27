Former Chief tipped to quit politics today

Former NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner is expected to resign from politics today.
Parliamentary sources have revealed the father-of-two may be resigning later today, stepping down from his role in the Legislative Assembly.
In May this year, Mr Gunner resigned as Chief Minister of the Northern Territory.
At the time he said his head and heart were no longer in the job, but with his family.
"There is never a perfect time to step back, walk away, and give others a go. But for me and my family, this feels like the right time," he said.
"I have grappled with this decision for some weeks. But welcoming little Nash into the world sealed the deal.
"After a lot of hard work, the foundations for the Territory's future are set. They are solid. An economy that is strong and getting stronger.
Michael Gunner was the first Territory-born Chief Minister of the NT.
"I was born here, I've worked and started a family here, I will die happy here," he said during his resignation speech earlier in the year.
"I love the Territory - because it's a place of potential and possibility for all of us.
"It doesn't matter who you are - you can have a crack and make something of yourself. "
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
