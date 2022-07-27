Pottery legend sells out workshop

For Katherinites, Danny Murphy is a household name.
Having lived in and worked in town for more than 35 years, on the banks of the Katherine river, the much-admired artist has won numerous awards and his works are held in many private and corporate collections in Australia and overseas, including Sweden, England, Scotland, Japan, USA, and New Zealand.
It didn't come as a surprise that a workshop hosted by Mr Murphy sold out in record time.
Less than four days after announcing the Danny Murphy Tapas Plate Design Workshop, the event was sold out.
On August 20, potters-to-be that were lucky enough to score a ticket, will be able to get their hands dirty, when the local master potter is teaching his craft at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre.
With a life dedicated to his work, Mr Murphy began making ceramics in 1980, following the footsteps of his mother Ruth, who was his life-long mentor.
For twenty years mother and son would sit side by side in their rustic pottery shed, creating a collection of work for their annual exhibition.
"Back in those days people wouldn't call and ask us what we have, they waited for our yearly exhibition," Mr Murphy told the Katherine Times.
"It was like an end of year stock-take sale, people would come with elbows out."
Deriving his ideas from a close association with nature and its rustic harmony, Mr Murphy's art is influenced by the ochre escarpments of the nearby majestic Nitmiluk Gorge, the green leaves along the Katherine River corridor on his home's doorstep and the Katherine dry season's vivid blue skies.
His honours include winning the Katherine Art Prize in 1990, 2006, 2007 and 2019, and being selected as the official trophy maker for the Waterhouse Natural Art Prize in 2006.
In August 2021, the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre presented a major exhibition by Mr Murphy, the wildly successful Wonderland in the Lambert Gallery.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
