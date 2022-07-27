'I say goodbye to Territory politics, but I'm Territory for life'

Former Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, Michael Gunner, has quit politics.
After resigning as NT Chief Minister in May - to spend more time with his young family, Mr Gunner resigned as Member for Fannie Bay on Wednesday night.
"The reasons are the same. What is best for the people I serve and what is best for my family," he said.
"The people of Fannie Bay, Parap, Ludmilla and The Gardens deserve someone who can give them everything.
"I have always tried to do that since they first entrusted me as the Member for Fannie Bay in 2008.
"I don't know any other way than going full on. Fair to say my method was not the healthiest approach to a work life balance."
In January 2020, then-aged 44, Mr Gunner suffered a heart attack and had to undergo surgery.
In his resignation speech, the father-of-two called the heart attack his 'wake up call'.
"I'll always remember my surgeon saying that I ticked none of the boxes for a heart attack apart from stress," he said.
"I remember thinking this is terrible timing - a month before the Johnston by-election, three months before our first son, six months before a general election and as we found out, only a few weeks before the world was gripped by a global pandemic."
The former Chief said looking back on his time in politics in the NT, making the decision to stand down as local Member was harder than stepping away as Chief.
"In no job, anywhere can you make as much change than this one, unfortunately no other job also attracts the same toxicity.
"And working together - you never get anything done alone - we have made lasting and significant progress in our community.
"My best advice to a local member is if you are having a tough week head to your nearest school, it will remind you why you are a member and who you are working for."
In his retirement speech, Mr Gunner highlighted the work his Government had done for local businesses and the community, and he praised the new leader of the NT.
"I will miss this place, my fellow members, my friends.
"Tash (Chief Minister Natasha Fyles) and the team are doing an amazing job.
"The Territory is in safe hands."
And while he was quitting Territory politics, he had no intentions of quitting NT life, he said.
"My family come first, supporting my wife, raising my boys.
"I'm not moving anywhere. This is my home. Where I was born, where my boys were born.
"This is where they will be raised. There is no better place to grow up.
"I say goodbye to Territory politics, but I'm Territory for life."
In 2008 Mr Gunner was elected to the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly in the seat of Fannie Bay. His resignation will spark a by-election in the seat, which he held with a margin of 9.6 per cent in 2020.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
