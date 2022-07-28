In the wake of frenzied talks about the impact a Foot and Mouth disease outbreak would have on Australia, the peak producer organisation representing Australia's beef cattle producers, the Cattle Council of Australia (CCA), has moved to reassure the public that it is 'perfectly safe to eat beef'.
The reassurance came due to 'confusion around the impact of Foot and Mouth Disease'.
CCA President, Lloyd Hick said the disease was not transmissible to humans.
"Foot and Mouth Disease can't make you sick," Mr Hick said.
"It also has no impact on the quality, flavour or nutrition values of beef or any meat product.
"We take this seriously because it would cause an animal welfare crisis and potentially lose our access to international markets."
Mr Hick said producers wouldn't be able to sell affected cattle on the domestic market if they were sick.
"Affected cattle need to be isolated from other herds to prevent the spread of the disease and can't be sold.
"This means we could lose great volumes of stock which would have a big impact on producers."
The CCA President urged people travelling back from countries with Foot and Mouth Disease to ensure they followed biosecurity protocols.
"This includes cleaning and disinfecting clothing and footwear - especially if you come in contact with agriculture," he said.
"Also, always make sure you make an honest biosecurity declaration at the airport.
"If your personal effects need to be cleaned, they will be returned to you.
"Biosecurity is everyone's responsibility, and it protects the standards of living for all Australians."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
