Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

'Perfectly safe to eat beef'

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:02am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new President of the Cattle Council of Australia says it it 'perfectly safe to eat beef'. Picture: CCA.

In the wake of frenzied talks about the impact a Foot and Mouth disease outbreak would have on Australia, the peak producer organisation representing Australia's beef cattle producers, the Cattle Council of Australia (CCA), has moved to reassure the public that it is 'perfectly safe to eat beef'.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.