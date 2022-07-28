Senator's maiden speech 'the greatest'

The maiden speech of a Territory Senator has been hailed as 'one of the greatest ever.
On Wednesday night, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, who was elected at the May 21 poll, said she was honoured to be standing as part of the 47th Parliament of Australia.
Advertisement
Wearing a traditional headdress during her maiden speech, Ms Price, a proud Warlpiri woman, took the stand in Parliament and did what Territorians do best - call a spade a spade.
The former deputy mayor of Alice Springs said it was her hope, vision and goal to affect change that would see women, children and other citizens of communities plagued with violence 'become as safe as any of those living in Sydney, Melbourne or any other Australian city.
"We need change," she said, outlining her goal to halt 'the pointless virtue signalling' and instead 'focus on the solutions that bring real change, that changes the lives of Australia's most vulnerable citizens.
"Solutions that give them real lives," she said. "Not the enduring nightmare of violence and terror they currently live.
'Lives ... taken in black on black violence deserve better.
"More often than not, instead of being remanded, perpetrators are put on bail, and more often than not, while on bail, they perpetrate more violence."
During her passionate speech, Senator Price also referred to the recent alleged murders in Alice Springs and Katherine, relating them to the senseless losses of numerous of her family members in domestic or alcohol-fuelled violence.
"I don't know where else in Australia, a member of federal parliament can provide a tour of the numerous places their direct family members have been violently murdered or died of alcohol abuse, suicide or alcohol-related accidents," she said.
At the time, a heartbroken Bess Price urged Territorians to speak up.
"Violence of any type is an issue that we as a community cannot remain silent about," she said.
"For those victims who are unable to get help, we must support them.
"For the voiceless, we must speak for them.
"And for those who perpetrate violence, we must collectively condemn their behaviour."
A sentiment that her daughter highlighted in Parliament on Wednesday.
"It is not good enough that (Indigenous) children have witnessed or been subjected to normalised alcohol abuse, domestic family and sexual violence throughout their young lives," Senator Price said.
Advertisement
"Such neglect in great numbers would not be accepted in the prosperous suburbs of our capital cities."
Senator Price's maiden speech, which highlighted issues such as high rates of Indigenous incarcerations, has been hailed as a hero's piece on social media.
Federal Member for the Parkes electorate, Mark Coulton, referred to it as 'the most powerful speech' he has ever had 'the privilege to witness.
"Jacinta is determined to use her position in the Senate to improve the lives of her constituents in the Northern Territory," he said.
Meanwhile, Nyunggai Warren Mundine referred to the speech as 'the greatest ever.
"I heard the greatest speech in Parliament I've been waiting for all my life," he said. "The speaker? Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price."
Advertisement
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.