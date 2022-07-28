Beware - Bitumen Bandits are back

Consumer Affairs NT have issued a warning for Territorians not to fall for the tricks of 'Bitumen Bandits'.
'We know they are currently in Alice Springs and possibly on their way north," the consumer protection regulator said in a statement.
Advertisement
"It's that old saying, 'if it seems too good to be true, it probably is'.
"There may be overseas travellers driving around your suburbs, especially rural suburbs, in hire cars, hoping to catch you unawares and offer to 'bitumen' your driveways ready for the wet.
"They will probably say, it's left over materials from another job.
"If you fall for their sweet talk, you will probably end up out of pocket for a very poorly finished driveway, that's if you're lucky to get half a job done or any work done by them at all.
"You will not see your hard earned money again."
NT Consumer Affairs are asking the public to 'be our eyes and ears for the next few months' and keep an eye out for bitumen bandits.
"If you see any of their advertising signs on fencing in your area, please take a photo for us and let us know where the sign is.
"If you happen to encounter them, please take photos of their vehicles, including number plates."
Territorians are also encouraged to take note of names and what the 'bandits' offer.
"If they show a flyer, please try to keep hold of this.
"We are trying to obtain as much information on them as possible," the regulator said.
"Please, think long and hard about any offer to do work for you from someone you don't know or someone you didn't approach. There are many unscrupulous people out there who just want to make a quick buck ... off of you."
Anyone who has information on the bitumen bandits can call the NT Consumer Affairs call centre on 8999 1999 or 1800 019 319 or send an email to consumer@nt.gov.au.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.