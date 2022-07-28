Children chased with edged weapon

Northern Territory Police are calling for information following an incident that occurred on Rundle Street in Katherine South this morning.
Shortly before 8am, police received a report of two children being chased by an unknown man with an edged weapon.
In a statement, police said a passing motorist stopped to assist the children before police arrived.
"Upon arrival, (police) located the man with the weapon before arresting him and conveying him to Katherine Police Station," the statement said.
The two children were unharmed.
"Ensuring the safety of the Katherine community is our main priority," Senior Sergeant Warren Scott said.
"The fact that my team was able to respond so quickly and arrest the offender within five minutes should further reaffirm to the public how serious we are about protecting the community," Sen Sgt Scott said.
The alleged offender is expected to be charged later today.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 131 444.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
