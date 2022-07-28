Lingiari MP's pride 'tinged with sadness'

Delivering her maiden speech as Member for the seat of Lingiari, Tiwi and Anmatyerre woman Marion Scrymgour has vowed to 'make a difference for the better life for all Territorians, but in particular all Aboriginal Territorians'.
But she said her pride in commencing her formal role in the House of Representatives was 'tinged with sadness.
"I am essentially becoming part of the same government which designated both my parents as wards of the State, the 'State' being the Commonwealth of Australia."
Highlighting numerous Territory issues, including violence and crime, Ms Scrymgour also spoke about the Intervention's alcohol restrictions which lapsed recently, allowing alcohol back into more than 400 formerly dry communities across the NT.
"The alcohol restrictions out bush were basically a bogus re-calibration of strong measures under Northern Territory legislation which had been adopted by community elders years before.
"No significant change arises from their lapsing," the Labor MP said.
"You can agree or disagree with the town camp alcohol restrictions which were in place.
"But you need to bear in mind that the special measure was left in place for about 14 years.
"When a government puts a protective regime of that kind in place and leaves it in place for that long, you can't just suddenly pull the pin on it without any protection, sanctuary or plan for the vulnerable women and children whom the original measure was supposed to protect. "
Ms Scrymgour said lifting alcohol restrictions without a plan was 'more than neglect', and at the level of impact on actual lives, it was 'tantamount to causing injury by omission.
"I'm not saying that the town camp alcohol measures should have continued, but I am saying that before they were allowed to lapse, harm minimisation should have been properly addressed.
"The horse has now bolted."
In her speech on Wednesday night, Ms Scrymgour said it was 'ludicrous' that some 'commentators' had 'justified the removal of the town camp restrictions by invoking self-determination'.
"It is not self-determination to facilitate the non-traditional lifestyle choice of an Aboriginal drinker to bring takeaway alcohol into the family home, even though there is an alternative option available of drinking at licensed premises.
"It is not self-determination for an Aboriginal family member to be assaulted in or near their home environment by the drinker after intoxication turns to anger and erupts in violence.
"It is not self-determination for an Aboriginal child to be constantly exposed to alcohol abuse in the home and to the violence which results from it."
The MP called on both governments, Federal and Northern Territory, to work out a plan to protect the victims who are 'being swamped by waves of violence, now that takeaway alcohol was getting back into town camps.
"The Prime Minister's commitment to the nation about no-one getting left behind has given me hope and inspiration in being part of a Labor Team.
"The way forward in Lingiari is for all Territorians to move forward while not letting Aboriginal families get left behind."
In the 2021 census, Indigenous people represented 40.3 per cent of Lingiari. That is the highest percentage of any electorate in Australia.
In her speech, Ms Scrymgour took the time to highlight the potential of the Northern Territory, with its 'expansive and valuable pastoral industry, a potential renewables bonanza, and a tourism sector which is brimming with potential.
"As regards the pastoral industry, huge areas of the Territory, including in the Barkly region, which is some of the best cattle country in the world, are dedicated to beef production.
"This pastoral estate includes some Aboriginal land areas, and the building and sealing of roads in these places' benefits, not just the cattle stations but also the Aboriginal community living area communities which are spread throughout the pastoral lands like a patchwork quilt," she said.
"Many Aboriginal families have had generations of workers in the cattle industry.
"This pathway to employment for Aboriginal people ... needs to be encouraged and promoted.
"Embracing a remote community revitalisation plan along these lines will enable our neighbours in Asia and the Pacific to be reassured about our credentials as a modern, post-colonial nation which does not merely pay lip service to honouring its Indigenous people but actually takes real action to facilitate their progress and advancement."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
