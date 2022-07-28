Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Lingiari MP's pride 'tinged with sadness'

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:04am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lingiari MP Marion Scrymgour has criticised the decision to allow NT alcohol restrictions to lapse. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Delivering her maiden speech as Member for the seat of Lingiari, Tiwi and Anmatyerre woman Marion Scrymgour has vowed to 'make a difference for the better life for all Territorians, but in particular all Aboriginal Territorians'.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.