Inaugural ball to raise funds for hospital therapy pup

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
July 29 2022 - 4:30am
The air force band at play. Here Royal Australian Air Force airman Corporal David Reynolds (left) and Leading Aircraftwoman Samantha Morley perform at a thank-you event for the Corryong community during Operation Bushfire Assist. Photo: ADF/LSIS Kieren Whiteley

Planning is underway for Katherine's first annual Defence and Mayoral Ball which aims to raise money for a therapy dog for staff and patients at Katherine Hospital.

