Inaugural ball to raise funds for hospital therapy pup

Planning is underway for Katherine's first annual Defence and Mayoral Ball which aims to raise money for a therapy dog for staff and patients at Katherine Hospital.
"The idea for the dog came from staff in our emergency department," Renae Daniel, General Manager and Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Katherine Hospital, said.
"There is a large volume of evidence for the benefits of therapy dogs in both patient and staff wellness.
"A large number of staff who work at Katherine Hospital are not from Katherine, and have left their families and friends behind," Ms Daniel said.
"The benefits of a wellness dog for our staff will assist in creating a home away from home and also assist with increased stress levels which can occur due to the nature of delivering health care.
"Having this dog will create a more family environment in the future for our staff as well as our patients."
The costs for the dog will be about $29,000, which includes 12 months of initial handler training, as well as follow-up checks conducted by PAWS Darwin, who are dedicated to walking the hospital through the process.
To raise funds for the much-anticipated pooch, Katherine Town Council has partnered with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) to hold the inaugural Katherine Defence and Mayoral Ball on Saturday, August 6 at the Katherine Museum.
Tickets are $160 and all proceeds will go towards making the therapy dog a reality.
"We don't have many balls and it is a chance to dress up for a worthy cause that supports our community," Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said.
The event will be MCd by Katherine's Constantina Bush, and RAAF's professional reservist band will fly in from Sydney for the occasion, to get ball-goers' feet tapping to a variety of music including 70s and 80s, classics, rock and R'n'B.
The black-tie gala is set to auction off donations from businesses around the region including Paspaley jewellery, a Airborne Solutions helicopter pub crawl, accommodation at Crab Claw Island Resort, an Engel portable fridge donated by Nutrien and much more.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
