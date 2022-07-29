Cop swaps crime scenes for bowling greens

A former Katherine police officer has swapped Territory crime scenes for British bowling greens.
The Territory's head of the Serious Crime Squad, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Malogorski, will be competing for gold in lawn bowls at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham until August 8.
Mr Malogorski qualified for the national team at a selection trial held on the Gold Coast earlier this year, and his selection marks a remarkable rise through the ranks of international bowls.
"I got the bug after playing in the World Police Games in Adelaide where we jagged a silver medal in 2007," he said.
"I was playing cricket and bowls at the same time but I ended up giving up cricket."
Since then, Mr Malogorski has represented the Northern Territory in 66 interstate matches and captained his team in 2019 at the Australian Sides Championships in Ettalong, NSW.
He has won 18 Northern Territory Championship titles and is the current Vice President of NT Bowls.
Mr Malogorski said he practiced on the greens four times a week to finetune his skills, but playing in the UK would present a challenge despite good preparation.
"Some of the conditions over there are going to be completely different," he said.
"The greens are going to be very slow compared to what we play on here and no doubt be cold and wet.
"We will have to practice and quickly adapt to the conditions."
Bowling under the Maltese flag, Mr Malogorski, whose family immigrated from Malta to Australia a few years after World War II, will be playing in the Triples and Fours disciplines in Birmingham.
He made his debut for Malta in 2019 after becoming a citizen of the country of his mother's birth. Since then he has represented Malta in almost 40 matches.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
