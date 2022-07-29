Community bank celebrates 15 years of service to town

The Katherine branch of the Bendigo Community Bank celebrated its 15th birthday this month.
Bank Secretary Merrilyn Stropp said it was a proud day to celebrate the bank's 15 years in Katherine on July 17.
"Since the opening of the branch in 2007, we have given over $250,000 back to the community," Mrs Stopp said.
"Our branch is owned by locals and we are here for the community.
"We feed into the community, not from it."
With the support of the bank the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association was able to run a school-based education progam in Katherine and St John Ambulance purchased a disaster trailer.
Other supported projects included a covered trailer for the senior citizens, the burnout pad at Speedway, defibrillators at various locations across town, books for school libraries and crucial emergency equipment for Katherine Hospital.
"By providing seed funding, we were the catalyst to get a chemo ward at the Katherine Hospital," Mrs Stopp said.
"We are eager to partner with other organisations to achieve greater projects.
"It is very rewarding to be a part of the contributions the Katherine Regional Community Bank Branch has made to the community over the years."
The bank, located in the main street, offers a full suite of personal and business banking products.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
