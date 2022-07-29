'Woke nonsense, marxist ideology' - NT Senator speaks out

A former Senator and Katherine vet has taken aim at her successor - and the Senate as a whole - for not focussing on 'the most critical things'.
On Friday, Dr Sam McMahon, a liberal Senator from 2019 to 2022, took to social media to voice her disapproval.
"Inflation is continuing to spiral, meaning higher costs of everything including mortgage repayments," she said.
"We have already seen one previously exotic disease enter Australia this year (Japanese Encephalitis) and we have three others knocking on our doorstep.
"What do we see the Senate debating? Inflation, cost of living, energy costs, biosecurity?
"No, they are arguing about what flags to fly, climate change and Indigenous issues.
"These things are important but are they really the most critical things to be discussing right now?"
In maiden speeches in Parliament earlier this week, NT Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price spoke firecely about the issues in the Northern Territory.
Highlighting crime, Indigenous incarcerations and safety, she passionately spoke about the harsh reality of domestic violence and abuse in the Northern Territory.
"Like many countries around the world, when cultures collide and are forced to find ways through socialisation, everyone is affected," Senator Price said.
"Often, those that are left behind become even more marginalised and are preyed upon by many opportunists for monetary gain, power and control.
"This is no different to what we are experiencing in the Northern Territory ... Wadeye, Tennant Creek, my family's community of Yuendumu - nobody in Australia can pretend they don't know the names of these places, and for all the worst reasons.
"... The violence and despair that puts these places and many others like them in the headlines is not changing."
Senator Price used her time in front of Parliament to also highlight the recent alleged domestic-violence murders of a mother and her child in Alice Springs and a woman in Katherine.
"The families involved and our community are reeling from these not only deeply tragic but, I believe, avoidable murders," she said.
"These killings occur so regularly in the Northern Territory that locals can't help but feel desensitisation.
"(The alleged killings) have not sparked nationwide protests because the Indigenous victims have died at the hands of Indigenous perpetrators.
"They (the victims) deserve outrage to demand an end to violence and murder."
But Senator Price didn't just raise the issues the Territory is facing, she also called out the ones that support token gestures that are of no help to address those issues.
"I told the Senate that you and I, and so many other Australians, are sick of divisive woke nonsense running rampant through our institutions," she said on Friday.
"I told them that we're sick of marxist ideology, sick of empty, symbolic gestures that do nothing to address the harsh realities too many Australians face and sick of elites dividing us along lines of race and gender."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
