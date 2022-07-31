Katherine school nominated for ADF award

A Katherine school is in the running to win a prestigious award.
Recognising civilian employers committed to supporting reservists in their workplace, St Joseph's Catholic College has been nominated for an NT Employer Support Award as part of the Australian Defence Force Reserves and Employer Support program
While the award program does not provide any direct financial or commercial gain to employers, it does offer the chance to give employers formal public recognition for the work they do to support the ADF.
The award acknowledges employers that have gone above and beyond for their reservist employees, over a sustained period or for a special effort to enable the member to complete their Reserve commitments.
Ron Green, teacher at St Joseph's and one of the school's ADF reservists, said when he had to leave the school to fulfil his Reserve commitments, students were not only informed of the leave but more importantly of the importance that the ADF, including Reservists, has in Australia, 'especially in terms of protecting Australia's borders and interests'.
"Given that many students at St Joseph's Catholic College are from Defence families, this is a positive connection that is encouraged at our college," Mr Green said.
"My Principal understands that as a Reservist I have a responsibility to undergo training and deployments associated with my Unit, and is nothing but supportive of my service related absence.
"Having said that, my Principal also knows that as a professional I am dedicated to my students and the College, and will always do my very best to minimise the impact my absence will have on the school and its learning environment.
"This trust means a lot to me, and it is my appreciation for this support and trust that prompted me to put forward the nomination to recognise my employer."
The ADF Employer Support Awards are held in each state and territory with winners going into the annual National Employer Support Awards each year. The Northern Territory winners will be announced this Friday.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
