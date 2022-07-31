Cancer survivor wants Territory families to talk about organ donations

Kirstine Kearns is a Donation Specialist Nurse Coordinator with DonateLife here in the Northern Territory.
And her story is just - well, I'll let you decide for yourself.
Born in Scotland, raised and educated in Darwin, Kirstine completed her graduation year in nursing at Royal Darwin Hospital before spending the next 20 years working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
It's a role she describes as, "very challenging and highly emotional, dealing with very special circumstances and meeting amazing people and families."
Now I reckon I could almost finish the story there - 20 years in NICU caring for ill and premature babies and their families means Kirstine is an everyday hero.
It's this second chapter that I really want to share with you, though.
18 months ago Kirstine started a new job - she's one of six DonateLife staff across the Northern Territory.
Her role as a Donation Specialist Nurse Coordinator involves community education and awareness work with both adults and kids around the importance of organ and tissue donation, as well clinical education with nursing and medical staff. There's also the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) side of things.
Kirstine understands how organ and tissue donation changes lives - because she's lived it.
Her husband Andrew was just 21-years-old when he received his first kidney transplant.
It worked for a little while - but not for long - and Andrew ended up back on the transplant waiting list.
The next eight years meant a lot of medications, a lot of appointments and a lot of restrictions.
One of the hardest ones was travel, and although the pair weren't able to visit her family in Scotland they did manage to travel around Australia - planning their trip around the various dialysis units across the country.
Andrew received his second kidney transplant in 2012 - this time from his brother (Andrews's first kidney was gifted by his dad).
Travel was top of the list and the couple flew to Scotland to see Kirstine's father twice in 18 months.
"Life was amazing," she told me.
Five years passed.
Then in 2016 Kirstine was diagnosed with breast cancer - and found out she was pregnant with their fourth child soon after.
"Thankfully I was able to have chemo and it was safe for our baby, then radiation finished in May 2017."
"Then in November that same year Andrew found a tumour on his native kidney - the one he was born with - and eight weeks later he passed away."
Kirstine is a lot of things.
A mum. A nurse. And a breast cancer survivor.
She's also one of the best people to talk to about organ and tissue donation. She gets it. And she's right here in the Northern Territory.
"We want to encourage people just to talk to their families and register to become an organ and tissue donor. It's very easy to do," Kirstine said.
"If you don't need the organs, you can help someone. And it's such an amazing gift to be able to do that.
"The donors that register are just amazing humans to be that generous, as well as the families that support it. It's very special."
So today - as DonateLife Week 2022 comes to an end - I want to help Kirstine make sure the conversations around organ and tissue donation keep happening.
Don't let the conversation wait. Have the conversation with your family. I have. And it's worth it.
And to Kirstine - thank you. It's because of people like you that I'm proud to be a Territorian.
