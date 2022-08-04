Katherine Times
Things to do: Getting out and about in Katherine and beyond

August 4 2022 - 5:00am
Prestigious prize opens

The longest running visual art award in the NT, the Katherine Art Prize, is returning for its 47th edition. Contact the Godinymayin Yijard Arts and Culture Centre for guidelines and submissions.

