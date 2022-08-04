Things to do: Getting out and about in Katherine and beyond

The longest running visual art award in the NT, the Katherine Art Prize, is returning for its 47th edition. Contact the Godinymayin Yijard Arts and Culture Centre for guidelines and submissions.
South of Daly Waters
Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Overland Telegraph Line at the Sir Charles Todd Memorial rest stop on the Stuart Highway on August 22 from 10:30am-1:30pm. Contact sita@associatedadvertising.com.au.
Advertisement
Katherine
Curtain World Productions, together with Katherine Regional Arts, are hosting the 15+ Absurdist Theatre on August 6 from 7pm at 18 Walter Young Street. Tickets at the door - pay what you like.
Katherine
The Opening Reception for Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre's two new exhibitions - 'Botanically Porcelain: The Second Instalment' and 'Artists Need Not Apply' - will be held on Friday, August 5 at 5:30pm.
Katherine
The Katherine Museum will host the Defence and Mayoral Ball from 6pm on August 6. Tickets cost $160 and can be purchased from the Civic Centre or by calling 08 8972 5500.
Katherine
A six-week arts program for children from the age of seven will be hosted at the Rejuvination Hub from 4pm-5:30pm from August 16. To register, contact Jenny Grahek or the Rejuvination Hub via Facebook.
Katherine
Katherine's food vans unite for a pop-up festival of food every Thursday and Sunday in August from 5:30pm at the CBD car park next to the cinema.
Katherine
Katherine Public Library will hold a special storytime event at the Katherine Museum for Seniors' Month. Come from 9:30-11:30am on August 11 for stories, games and refreshments.
Barunga
Celebrating the Katherine region and supporting remote communities, the Barunga Festival is on from August 12-14. Tickets available on Moshtix or at the gate.
Advertisement
Katherine
The Katherine Community Market runs every Saturday from 8:30am-12pm at the Lindsay Street Complex. Support local small businesses and meet local creatives.
Mataranka
The Mataranka Markets run every Sunday in the park until September from 9am-12pm. Free sites are also available for vendors.
Let us know
Send your items to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.