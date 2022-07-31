Katherine Times
$2,664 McMuffin fine

Updated July 31 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:33pm
'Many farmers will shut up shop immediately', vets warn of impact if foot and mouth disease arrives in Australia

Two beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant will be costing a traveller more than $2,500 after he was fined for smuggling the undeclared food items into the country.

