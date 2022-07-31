$2,664 McMuffin fine

Two beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant will be costing a traveller more than $2,500 after he was fined for smuggling the undeclared food items into the country.
The fast food treats were seized at Darwin International Airport last week, after a biosecurity detector dog sniffed them out in the passenger's backpack.
Since the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Indonesia and Bali, pastoralists across the country have been calling for stricter biosecurity measures as an outbreak of FMD in Australia would instantly cripple the beef industry and the live export market, costing the nation an estimated $80 billion over several years.
The disease is an acute and highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, camels and deer, and would lead to a mass slaughter if detected on Australian soil.
Only last week it was announced that Darwin International Airport was among a range of airports across the country that had taken delivery of sanitisation foot mats, in a bid to keep out the disease that could destroy the livelihoods of pastoralists across the nation.
Fined for not declaring the potentially high biosecurity risk pork and beef products as well as providing a false and misleading border document, the traveller will have to fork out $2,664 and has prompted Federal Minister for Agriculture, Murray Watt, to lash out at those doing the wrong thing at Australia's borders.
"Biosecurity is no joke - it helps protect jobs, our farms, food and supports the economy," Mr Watt said.
"I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia's strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught.
"This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has."
