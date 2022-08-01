Pollie Pedal raises money for good cause

Pedalling for a good cause, the Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, took part in the gruelling Top End Gran Fondo on July 24.
Joined by five of her Country Liberal Party colleagues, Ms Hersey rode in the Half Fondo - an inconic almost-70km cycling event through the streets and suburbs of Darwin - to raise money for the McGrath Foundation.
"When you're a leader in your community you've got to lead by example," she said.
"Both my sisters have had breast cancer and so when I do a charity I always pick some cancer organisation."
The Member for Katherine said while the bike ride was 'amazing', last minute course changes meant she had to ride 69km instead of the anticipated 67km.
"I wanted to finish in under three hours, which I did," she said.
"But there was a killer hill near the finish in Charles Darwin National Park.
"I was stuffed at the end but came in strong. I wondered whether I was going to be able to walk when I stopped."
The 2022 Gran Fondo consisted of six distances to choose from, from 3km up to the full 145km.
The Member for Katherine was joined by Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro, deputy leader Gerard Maley, Member for Braitling Joshua Burgoyne and Member for Namatjira Bill Yan.
Starting and finishing at Darwin's Waterfront Precinct, the Top End Gran Fondo is the largest cycling event hosted by the Darwin Cycling Club each year, attracting hundreds of other keen cyclists from across the Northern Territory and beyond.
The event, which started in 2012, has become an icon of the cycling scene and includes options to suit any rider and ability level.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
