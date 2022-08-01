Y celebrates Silver Warriors in August

To celebrate Seniors' Month this August, the Katherine Y is offering free group fitness classes throughout the entire month.
The 'Silver Warriors' classes will be held every Tuesday and Friday morning.
Bron Humphrys, Katherine Recreation Manager, said the 'Move and Mingle' seniors' classes would start at 8am and would be followed by a morning tea.
"All activities will be gentle, strength-based workouts," she said.
"The classes will be free and there will be nibbles and morning tea."
As part of the Katherine Y's August timetable JFH (jazz, funk, hip hop) classes will also be on offer.
The workouts are set to combine modern and commercial dance genres, build coordination, balance and strength.
The JFH sweat and groove classes are held at 8:45am every Tuesday and Thursday throughout August.
Other regular Y classes LesMills RPM, BodyPump, BodyBalance, BodyAttack, as well as a Saturday morning Bootcamp and Zumba on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
YMCAs have a fitness history in the Northern Territory, after first opening their doors the early 1970s in a bid to help Territorians lead healthier and happier lives.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
