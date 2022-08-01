Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Stephanie Coombes commences with NT Farmers and NWANT Hub in Katherine

August 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Coombes will be working for NT Farmers, based in Katherine.

The Katherine region gained a new face in July, with Stephanie Coombes taking on a newly created position as part of a co-funding initiative by the Northern Western Australia and Northern Territory Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (NWANT Hub) and the NT Farmers Association.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.