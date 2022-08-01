The Katherine region gained a new face in July, with Stephanie Coombes taking on a newly created position as part of a co-funding initiative by the Northern Western Australia and Northern Territory Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (NWANT Hub) and the NT Farmers Association.
In her role as Extension Officer, Ms Coombes will be liaising with farmers in the region to ensure that hub activities such as research projects, events, training and education opportunities are relevant and timely.
Additionally, she will facilitate the extension of NWANT hub project outcomes and opportunities to farmers.
"Farmers wear many hats and have a diverse portfolio of areas they need to manage - from plant health, production, biosecurity, staff management, infrastructure - and so much more. My role will be to support them by information and opportunities available and accessible", she said.
Ms Coombes has previously worked as a Development Officer for the Northern Beef Development Project for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development of Western Australia.
"While my last 'patch' covered 40 per cent of Western Australia's land mass, I was focused on a single commodity - beef," she said.
"I look forward to the diversity this role will offer by the very nature of how many commodities are grown in the Katherine region, and even within the geographical bounds of the NWANT hub."
With a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and a Master of Science in Agricultural Education and Communications under her belt, combined with 15 year's industry experience, Ms Coombes will be based in Katherine, joining NT Farmers Director of Regions and Projects, Simone Cameron.
The NWANT Hub is one of eight national Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hubs created as an initiative of the Future Drought Fund.
The NWANT hub is comprised of eight regional nodes in Katherine, Darwin, Tennant Creek, Alice Springs, Kununurra, Broome, Karratha and Carnarvon.
The consortium of regional partners, including Charles Darwin University and the NT Farmers Association, is committed to building the resilience and sustainable prosperity of rural industries and communities across the region.
