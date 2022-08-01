Katherine Times
Godinymayin opens longest running Northern Territory art award, the Katherine Art Prize, for entries

August 1 2022
The 47th Katherine Art Prize is now open for entries.

The longest running visual art award in the Northern Territory is returning for its 47th year.

