The longest running visual art award in the Northern Territory is returning for its 47th year.
"The team at Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre are pleased to announce the opening of the 2022 Katherine Art Prize," Eric Holowacz, Godinymayin Chief Executive Officer, said.
To be awarded on October 21, with an exhibition on view through to November 26, the prestigious art prize is now calling for entries.
"Dating back to 1975, the Katherine Art Prize is the leading art prize in Australia for Northern Territory artists only, encompassing all genres of the visual art and creativity and both adult and youth awards," Mr Holowacz said.
"With over $7,500 in prizes to be awarded, the annual event encourages professional, emerging and student artists in the NT to develop their creative practice and showcase their two and three dimensional artwork."
The prize was originally brought to life by Katherine arts patron Brian Lambert, who recognised the outstanding quality of local arts on display at the 1975 Katherine Show, but was concerned about low entry numbers.
To encourage the visual arts community, he offered an annual $500 prize for the best painting.
The Lambert Family legacy of support for the Katherine arts community continued in 2004 when their son Craig Lambert became part of the Katherine Regional Cultural Precinct working party. He helped guide the development of what is now Godinymayin, serving as Board Chairperson from 2012 to 2019, and continuing the patronage of the annual Katherine Prize.
"The naming of Godinymayin's main gallery space, the Lambert Gallery, recognises the family's significant contribution to the creative life of the Northern Territory," Mr Holowacz said.
"The annual Katherine Prize exhibition - a highlight of the Godinymayin year - remains a diverse and creative opportunity to view and collect art from across the Northern Territory."
Entry guidelines can be found on the Godinymayin website.
