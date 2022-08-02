Thousands of new species of ants have been discovered in the monsoonal tropics of the Northern Territory, making ant populations in Northern Australia some of the most diverse in the world.
Researchers at Charles Darwin University (CDU) have put together the world's largest collection of Australian ants, containing more than 8,000 species.
CDU ecologist Professor Alan Andersen said the extent of 'unrecognized diversity of species' was 'incredible' in northern Australia's monsoonal tropics.
"We are not talking about three or four new species, but thousands of them," he said.
"We have recently shown that something that has been considered to be a single variable species is in fact hundreds of actual species.
"This is just scratching the surface of ant diversity in Northern Australia.
"The diversity is totally unappreciated."
The ecologist said the results of the research into ant diversity had dispelled some assumptions about global patterns of biodiversity.
"Peak ant diversity is generally considered to occur in tropical rainforests, particularly in the Amazon Basin and in South-East Asia," he said.
"Our research has totally flipped that idea on its head.
"It is not just the monsoonal region but arid Australia more generally that has extraordinary ant diversity."
Working for the Research Institute for the Environment and Livelihoods, Prof Andersen and his team spent the last 40 years collecting ants over hundreds of field trips, making their collection the largest in the world outside one or two major museums.
Using a combination of morphology, genetics and geographic distribution to separate different species, Prof Andersen said during a collection trip the team once recorded 27 different species of ants in a single trap.
"An area the size of an average suburban house block is often home to more than 100 different species of ants."
The researcher said there could be 5,000 species of ants in the Top End, making the monsoonal regions of Australia the 'world's richest region for ants'.
"That 5,000 may in fact be a very conservative number," he said.
"As new research is coming out, that number is only increasing."
