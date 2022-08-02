The first ever amphibious aircraft to be manufactured in the Northern Territory - and Australia - has been purchased.
Australian entrepreneur Steve Baxter today signed a contract of purchase to buy the Albatross G-111T.
Advertisement
The investor said the G-111T was an 'incredible platform' that would 'enable flexible access to amazing places across the globe, and in comfort'.
"All the better that it will be made in Australia," Mr Baxter said.
The historic purchase follows the recent signing between Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) who will manufacture planes in Darwin, and ShinMaywa, an established Japanese aircraft manufacturer, confirming a partnership to develop an amphibian aircraft manufacturing hub.
"We are very happy that Albatross Serial Number 1 will go to an Australian," Khoa Hoang, Chairman of the Amphibian Aircraft Holdings Group, said.
"It had been a long time since sovereign aircraft manufacturing on this scale was considered viable in Australia, but the G-111T Albatross has one of the largest business cases in aircraft manufacturing, which makes it ideal to be manufactured locally and perfect to do right here in the Northern Territory.
"Steve Baxter is not only an entrepreneur but is also an avid aviator and we are very pleased that he is our first deposit paid customer."
Manufacturing at the Darwin Aviation Manufacturing Precinct is due to commence after the modified version has been certified, with the first plane set to be complete by 2026.
According to AAI, the Albatross and other amphibian aircraft would be able to fill 'a special niche in an increasingly populous world'.
"Whether it is connecting communities on islands, rivers or lakes to major transport hubs, delivering people or important supplies to shipping, responding to emergencies at sea, or delivering aid following natural disasters where other infrastructure has been damaged, they provide useful capacity and speed at unmatched affordability," AAI said in a statement.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the signing was 'another significant step forward' in what is considered to become a 'long-term creator of highly-skilled jobs in the Northern Territory'.
"The Northern Territory is Australia's best investment right now," she said.
"This exciting venture will create hundreds of jobs and upskilling opportunities for Territorians, while also injecting millions into our economy."
Once established in the Territory, AAI is expected to generate value to the NT economy with the company forecasting annual revenue of over $100 million by the end of the decade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.