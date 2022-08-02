An exhibition that has drawn inspiration from the lush tropical flora at the Darwin George Brown Botanic Gardens, is set to open at Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre this week.
Two years in the making, Botanically Porcelain debuted at the Australian Ceramics Triennal in Alice Springs before coming to Katherine.
Advertisement
In the gallery at Godinymayin, Darwin artist Dawn Beasley's botanic sculptural porcelain artwork is set to become an immersive experience that tells a story of 're-growth, survival, hope and resilience'.
"The aim was to design a field of related forms that spoke of botanical growth without being species specific," Ms Beasley said.
"My work is inspired by the natural world and the process connects me to the earth.
"I am fascinated by the forms and designs that nature creates: every species navigates its own survival through growth, defence and reproduction.
"The shapes are beautiful, the mechanics are genius, every walk through the bush is an act of discovery."
The formal setting the way the artwork is presented in at Godinymayin aims to separate and isolate the art objects from the lush gardens that inspired them - symbolising 'the human disengagement with nature, while at the same time hinting at a hope for reconnection to the natural environments'.
"The Territory is full of natural beauty and provides opportunities to connect with our environment," the artist said.
"And our regional areas are characterful and are worth taking time to explore."
Originally trained in fine art painting, Ms Beasley has become one of the Territory's leading contemporary ceramic artists.
She has exhibited locally, interstate and internationally, and is also the recent recipient of a Churchill Fellowship to undertake a porcelain-focused research project in Jingdezhen, China.
The exhibition is opening at the Lambert Gallery this Friday.
Godinymayin 's second new exhibition, Artists Need Not Apply, an Artificial Intelligence exhibition facilitated by Lukas Bendel and Ioanna Thymianidisopens, is also opening this Friday from 5:30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.