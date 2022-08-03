As Australia is still reeling from the loss of one of the country's greatest Indigenous musicians, a famous former Katherinite has shared a heartfelt tribute.
On Saturday, Archie Roach died surrounded by family and loved ones at Warrnambool Base Hospital in Victoria after a long illness.
Advertisement
At the time, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country had lost a 'brilliant talent, a powerful and prolific national truth teller'.
"We grieve for his death, we honour his life and we hold to the hope that his words, his music and his indomitable spirit will live on to guide us and inspire us," Mr Albanese said in a social media post.
"Archie's music drew from a well of trauma and pain, but it flowed with a beauty and a resonance that moved us all."
Meanwhile, Katherine songbird Sara Storer has also taken to social media to share her sadness about the loss of the Australian music legend with her 20,000 followers on social media.
"So sad to hear we lost Archie Roach," she said on Tuesday.
"I remember listening to Charcoal Lane in my uni days and thinking wow what a voice.
"I would never (have) guessed, that in time I would be lucky enough to get to know him and perform with him on RockWiz. "Sometimes music takes you to another level ... things just seem pretty clear.
"This was that moment for me and why music is such a special thing.
"Thanks Archie for your time ... it meant the world to me."
Despite writing her first song in Camooweal on the Queensland border, Ms Storer has always attributed her time working as a teacher in Katherine to being the inspiration for her songs.
"The Territory is thick and dripping in things to write about," she told the Katherine Times in 2019.
"It gave me a great understanding of how beautiful Australia is.
"I wrote about life, love, anything that was funny, the amazing characters you only meet in the Top End," Ms Storer said.
Together with Archie Roach, the multi-awarded singer songwriter performed From Little Things (Big Things Grow) at RockWiz.
Archie Roach toured globally and in 2013 he was awarded with the Indigenous 'Deadly Award' for a lifetime contribution to healing the Stolen Generation.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.