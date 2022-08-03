Rags and machines will be humming and the cars will never stop coming as Katherine's car wash has changed hands.
Brett and Jodie Wild have taken over Katherine Laser Wash as of August 1.
"We were looking for a change and a long-term business venture," Mrs Wild said.
Coming from a cattle background, the Wild family is known across the Katherine region for managing the town's export yards and previously a contract mustering business.
"It's definitely going to be different to be running a business in town that's very much in the public eye," Mrs Wild said.
"We hope the community won't make it too hard on us."
The mother-of-two said she and her husband had taken a 'dive into the deep end' as the new owners of Katherine's Laser Wash.
"It's still the busy tourist season - there will be plenty of cars to wash."
Taking over from long-term owner Richard Sallis, Mrs Wild said she was grateful to Mr Sallis for making the transition smooth and easy for the new owners.
"As any Katherine locals would know, Richard holds a big place in this community, and has done so much for this town," she said.
"It will be sad not seeing him around at the car wash, but we have told him not to be a stranger."
