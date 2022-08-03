Northern Territory Police are seeking information that may help locate three people who have not been seen since Sunday.
In a statement, police said Bonnie Edwards (70), Eldride Edwards (41) and Virginia O'Neil (49) had been at a function in Alice Springs on the weekend and may be travelling towards Western Australia.
Advertisement
"There has been no contact or financial activity from any of the trio," the statement said.
The group was reported overdue yesterday to Western Australian Police.
"Bonnie is understood to require regular medication; there are no health concerns for either Eldride or Virginia."
The group is said to be travelling in a red Toyota Hilux with WA registration PH27156.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle or knows where the travellers may be is asked to contact police on 131 444.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.