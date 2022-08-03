Strong biosecurity measures to help keep disease out of Australia

Strong biosecurity measures in Bali 'should help to keep the Foot and Mouth disease virus (FMD) out of Australia', a veterinarian with 40 years of experience in the beef industry says.
Dr Ross Ainsworth has spent the last 35 years working in the Northern Territory and Southeast Asia and currently lives in Indonesia with bases in Jakarta and the province of Lampung in South Sumatra.
In the last week of July the vet travelled from Bali to Brisbane, experiencing first hand the measures in place to keep FMD at bay.
An outbreak of FMD in Australia could see all dairy products and red meat stripped from Australian grocery stores, and - despite there being no risk to food safety - all movement of livestock and animal products would likely be stopped immediately.
An incursion of the disease on Australia soil would also cripple the live export industry - a threat that has triggered increased biosecurity measures at all entry points into the country.
"The large number of press articles and public announcements appears to be having a positive effect," Dr Ainsworth said.
"While I was waiting at the departure gate, I saw a fellow traveller put his thongs in the bin. I also saw another traveller carrying his spare shoes in a clear plastic bag."
"While there was nothing mentioned before boarding in Bali, once on the plane there were at least four separate FMD announcements during the flight."
The vet said upon arrival in Brisbane all passengers were required to walk through a disinfectant foot mat en route to immigration.
"There were also many signs in the airport warning passengers about the danger of bringing FMD into Australia.
"I ticked the box on my immigration form for having been on a farm during my journey because in my opinion Bali is just one big farm. "As a result, I was directed down the special inspection lane."
Dr Ainsworth said the quarantine officer questioned him 'in detail' and 'was right on the ball with shoes examined and all the right questions asked'.
"Keeping FMD out of Australia is everyone's responsibility from returning tourists to airlines, airports, governments, the press, farmers, veterinarians, and the community in general," he said.
"If we all do the right thing and support Indonesia to get the disease under control, then the risk of transmission of the disease to Australia will once again be reduced to very low levels."
As a measure to stop a potential outbreak, Dr Ainsworth said all livestock owners in Australia should refuse entry to their property to anyone who has recently been in Indonesia - a suggestion that is based on evidence that the virus can remain viable in a human respiratory tract for up to five days after exposure, according to the vet.
