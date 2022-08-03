Katherine Times
Cutta Cutta Caves murder charges dropped for accused Kim Kellett

Updated August 3 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:07am
A man accused of the shooting murder of an alleged home intruder has faced Darwin Local Court.

A court heard today that the man accused of fatally shooting a 26-year-old Indigenous man near Katherine's Cutta Cutta Caves in March is likely to plead guilty to manslaughter.

