Cutta Cutta Caves murder charges dropped for accused Kim Kellett

A court heard today that the man accused of fatally shooting a 26-year-old Indigenous man near Katherine's Cutta Cutta Caves in March is likely to plead guilty to manslaughter.
The ABC reports that prosecutors have withdrawn the earlier murder charges against Kim Jamie Keith Kellett, who appeared in Darwin Local Court today via video link.
Advertisement
The alleged offender is accused of shooting dead a man who allegedly had entered the property where Kellett and his wife and two children lived.
Officers were called to the accused's home about 4am on March 17, with senior police later saying it was a 'confronting scene'.
The matter will be referred to the Supreme Court and is set to be mentioned on September 1.
- with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.