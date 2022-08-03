Katherine Times
Bike Shed Program recommences at Katherine High School's Flexible Learning Education Campus

August 3 2022 - 9:00pm
The Katherine Flexible Learning Education Campus' (KFLEC) much-loved Bike Shed Program is set to recommence this term. Pictured is facilitator Deon Quinn with participants Tom and Orlando.

The Katherine Flexible Learning Education Campus' (KFLEC) much-loved Bike Shed Program is set to recommence this term.

