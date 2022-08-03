The Katherine Flexible Learning Education Campus' (KFLEC) much-loved Bike Shed Program is set to recommence this term.
Thanks to generous donations of goods from Bursons Auto Parts in Katherine and Pine Creek Auto Repairs, the flexible learning program is able to run again, engaging students in learning through practical activities like fixing and servicing bikes.
KFLEC trainer Deon Quinn said the students were extremely grateful for the donations which also allowed them to interact positively with the community and develop relationships with local businesses.
"We're really grateful for these donations from local Katherine businesses and hope to expand these types of programs into the future."
"(The donated) tools are a terrific addition to our centre and will be used for basic mechanical lessons and learning automotive principles," he said.
"Our centre provides alternative modes of learning for students who have previously disengaged from school.
"Through programs like the bike shed, we can engage our most vulnerable students and assist them to build self-confidence and work together to achieve common goals."
Mr Quinn said the bike shed program was so successful because it catered to the students' needs and enabled them to fix their own bikes, which 'fosters independence through their own means of transport'.
"We know that learning needs to be relevant to our student's lives and it needs to align with their interests. .
Katherine High School's Flexible Learning Education Campus focuses on supporting students with additional needs and is built around three key pillars: flexible learning interventions for students, case management and transition support and community partnerships.
"Through the provision of holistic, trauma-informed, and evidence-based intervention, young people are empowered to make informed choices concerning their future schooling, vocational education and training, or employment pathways," the school said.
