Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is gearing up for the opening of a new exhibition that will showcase art that hasn't been made by traditional artists.
Opening this Friday, Artists Need Not Apply, is an exhibition created by Artificial Intelligence - generated not by hand but by algorithms and machine-learning.
The exhibition showcases how Artificial Intelligence envisages its own anatomical structures and inner workings, as well as visualisations from these Bots about the future of technology and humanity.
Facilitators Lukas Bendel and Ioanna Thymianidis, the human forces behind the machines, have served as 'mere assistants and button pushers for this 21st century exhibition'.
"It's a curious reversal of roles, where we are doing the administration and background grind to raise the creations of emerging technology," Mr Bendel said.
"It is quite simple with text input, and then utilised deep-learning, but best experienced through practice."
But the Artificial Intelligence Bots aren't only able to create art - they can also talk about their work.
"I am interested in the intersection of art and technology, and I believe that creativity has no borders," one of the Bots said, writing in a so-called General Adversarial Network computation.
"We create experiences, products, and services using design, engineering, and art for your future. Seeking partners for future projects."
Artists Need Not Apply opens on Friday from 5:30pm at Godinymayin.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
