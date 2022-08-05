Katherine Times
GALLERY: Great win for Katherine U14 girls Cowboys

By Rodney Gregg
August 5 2022 - 5:00am
Katherine Cowboys U14 girls hosted the Brothers Rugby League Club from Darwin in the Women of League round. Pictures and story: Rodney Gregg.

Discipline, self-confidence, and teamwork were all on show last Sunday, as the Katherine Cowboys (U14 girls) team hosted the Brothers Rugby League Club from Darwin in the "Women of League" round.

