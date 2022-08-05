Great win for Katherine U-14s girl Cowboys

Discipline, self-confidence, and teamwork were all on show last Sunday, as the Katherine Cowboys (U14 girls) team hosted the Brothers Rugby League Club from Darwin in the "Women of League" round.
Right from the kick-off, the home team applied pressure to the visitor's defense and were rewarded with a try after five minutes.
Whenever the forward pack had control of the ball, they made deep runs through the Brothers defensive line.
Strong darting runs by Kimmy Assan were supported by Asha Schmidt and Kalisha Huckstadt to gain valuable meters inside the Brothers half.
Charli McWhirter, as dummy half, played an outstanding game with great runs and support play. Often her pinpoint passes would set up quick runs and line breaks time after time.
Ella King also contributed to the Cowboys' attacking plays with great passing and field placement.
In defense, Annalise Harlow, Isabella Hall, Kiannah Bryant, and Kate McTaggart made sure the Brothers attack was closed down with hard hitting tackles
The Cowboys went in at half time with a score line of 14 to 4.
In the second half, the Cowboys came out and continued with their high intensity tough tackling, line breaks and support play.
At no stage in the second half did the girls loosen their grip on the game, keeping Brothers scoreless.
At the other end of the field, the tries kept on flowing and the girls ran out comfortable 34 to 4 winners.
It was such a complete win, that all players deserve recognition of such a dominant display.
Layla Draper (2 tries), Mickaylah Amarant (1 Try) Charlie McWhirter (1 Try) Kelly Kunn (3 tries).
After the game, the girls lined up on the halfway line to form a guard of honour as the U16 girls took to the field to commence their game.
Results for the afternoon:
U14 Cowboys (U 14 Girls) 34 V Brothers League Club 4
U16 Cowboys (U16 Girls) 6 V Brothers League Club 12
U16 Cowboys 26 V Brothers League Club 38
U18 Cowboys 24 V Brothers League Club 18
