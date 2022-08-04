Timber Creek Festival returned for another year over the weekend bringing people from around the region for a day full of family fun.
Hosted at the town's sport and recreation hall, the festival involved various competitive events such as spear throwing, a gumboot toss, damper making and pie eating contests.
Live music performances entertained punters throughout the day while children were kept busy with an inflatable water slide.
Local businesses and community organisations were also present with market stalls selling food and drink while the Top End Aboriginal Bush Broadcasting Association Radio (TEABBA) broadcasted live from the festival.
Victoria Daly Regional Council Operations Manager Paul Buckley said events like the Timber Creek Festival made the challenges of living remotely worth it.
"It's pretty special," he said.
"It's a great opportunity for the people of Timber Creek and surrounding communities to come together, listen to some live music, have a feed and catch up, all against the backdrop of the stunning escarpments that surround the town."
Chair of the Timber Creek Local Authority group and member of the Timber Creek Festival Committee Coralie Myers said that the event wouldn't have been possible without the festival's dedicated volunteers.
"It was really awesome to see everyone come and pitch in on the day to make it a good event," she said.
The annual festival was run by the Timber Creek Festival Committee which receives funding from the Timber Creek Local Authority
Ms Myers said that the role of the Local Authority group was critical to the organisation of community events such as the Timber Creek Festival.
"I've been in Timber Creek for four years but came here a lot as a kid to see my grandparents...and there were always things on and happening," she said.
"I'm really determined to make that happen again."
The event received support from businesses such as the Timber Creek Hotel, Wirib Store and Tourist Park, Town and Country Butchers Katherine, Sitzler and Discovery Parks, Rod and Rifle Katherine as well as the Victoria Daly Regional Council and the Local Member for Daly, Dheran Young.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
