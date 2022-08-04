Katherine Times
NT Police are calling for witnesses to a crash near Larrimah in which two people died

Updated August 4 2022 - 3:37am, first published 3:22am
Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses to a crash near Larrimah on Monday in which two elderly travellers died.

