Landcare diversity and Katherine region advocate in the spotlight this landcare week

Landcarers across Australia are celebrating national Landcare week this week.
Greenthumb and ABC TV presenter Costa Georgiadis said the week was shining a spotlight on diversity in landcare and the inclusivity of Australia's landcare movement.
Advertisement
"I am always so excited to be involved in landcare activities," he said.
"The awesome work of landcarers has never been more important.
"It is all about working together and including everyone, no matter where you are, in a shared vision of restoring, regenerating and protecting the environment.
"Anyone can get involved and is welcomed in landcare, and that's what makes it so special and diverse."
As part of national Landcare Week, the finalists for the 2022 Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award were announced - including a family face in the Katherine region.
Doris Baylis has been involved in many Landcare activities both on Mataranka Station, which she manages with her husband, and in the Katherine and Mataranka region.
A firm believer in a whole-of-community approach, Mrs Baylis engages with the community through her role as secretary for the Roper River Landcare Group, as member of the volunteer fire brigade, and as host to Charles Darwin University Students as a part of the Northern Australia Field Intensive.
Mrs Baylis is the Northern Territory's finalist for the national Landcare Awards which will be announced in Sydney at the end of the month.
Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish said he was excited about this years' eight finalists' ongoing commitment to landcare and the 'significant impact their work has had on their local communities'.
In these challenging times it is fantastic to see dedicated landcarers like these eight finalists continuing to achieve so much for our environment through landcare," Dr Norrish said.
"Their collective success showcases the breadth of landcare work being done across the country to combat climate change, protect our waterways, build community resilience, and so much more.
"These are landcare leaders who go above and beyond in caring for our land and supporting our communities.
"Strong leaders must be recognised and celebrated, and this is exactly what the Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award does."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.