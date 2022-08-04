Katherine Country Club in conjunction with the Katherine Golf Club hosted the NT Country Golf Championships over the August long weekend.
With almost 100 golfers in attendance from as far away as Gove and Alice Springs, the competition was fierce but friendly.
On Friday, the first day's competition was the mixed foursomes, which is a team game combining both men and lady golfers.
The foursomes was won by the pairing of Ron Izett (Humpty Doo) and Kerry Baxter (Alice Springs) from Scott and Holly Trembath of Palmerston after a three-way playoff.
The major single stroke competition was run over three days Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and the winners were announced at a presentation dinner in the Country Club marquee on Monday night.
Men's Championship winner: Mal Roney - Katherine Golf Club
Runner up: Rhys Trembath - Palmerston Golf Club
Ladies Championship winner: Skye Lampton - Darwin Golf Club
Runner up: Kate Buckland - Alice Springs Golf Club
Men's B grade winner: Cooper Smyth - Gove Golf Club
Men's C grade winner: Barry Hughes - Katherine Golf Club
Ladies' B grade winner: Christine Wakefield - Humpty Doo.
The weekend which was run in conjunction with Golf Australia and GolfNT, and was a great success and the club received compliments from all competitors about the high quality of the golf course and the hospitality from club members.
Special praise was mentioned about the staff at the Country Club for a great venue and an excellent buffet dinner to round out the weekend.
