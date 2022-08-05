Defib supports safer community

In a bid to support safer communities and workplaces, Elders Katherine has installed an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in their store.
Each year, more than 30,000 Australians suffer a cardiac arrest. Providing immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using a defibrillator can greatly increase their chances of survival.
Safety Manager for Elders in the Northern Territory, Allen Smythe, said the AED rollout was a step in Elders' commitment to providing safer workplaces for staff and would offer an important emergency service to local communities.
"Earlier this year our state team identified a real need for this equipment in each branch," Mr Smyth said.
"By making sure every branch in our northern network will have such an important piece of equipment on hand, we hope to provide a valuable resource during an emergency."
"The hope is that we never have to use them, but we are pleased to announce this step."
Elders Katherine Branch Manager Leo Neill-Ballantine said having the equipment on hand at the branch wasn't just for the Elders customers but also for the wider community.
"The biggest thing for me is that this is for the community," he said.
"We want everyone in the region to know that if someone locally has a heart issue, the AED is here at the Elders Katherine branch for anyone to use.
"Also, another big positive to this type of equipment is that it is really easy to use."
Elders Katherine is open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and Katherine Locals are encouraged to contact their local Elders Katherine team to better understand the location of the defibrillator.
