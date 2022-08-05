Katherine Times
Defib supports safer community

August 5 2022 - 5:30am
Elders Katherine Branch Manager Leo Neill-Ballantine with the newly installed defibrillator.

In a bid to support safer communities and workplaces, Elders Katherine has installed an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in their store.

