Cattle Council calls for feral animal control as cattle prices continue to fall

The peak producer organisation representing Australia's beef cattle producers is calling on the Federal Government to ensure the newly established Exotic Animal Disease Preparedness Taskforce takes active steps to reduce the risk of animal diseases before they happen.
Cattle Council Australia President Lloyd Hick said the new taskforce would have to 'be proactive, not reactive'.
"We want to see this taskforce bring about real, tangible action," he said.
"We're pleased to see these agencies come together for the good of the livestock sector and the nation."
Mr Hick said the Cattle Council would like to see the taskforce implement preparedness actions including early detection capacity and swift response strategies.
"We also want this group to take proactive steps that would prevent the spread of disease.
"This includes controlling feral buffalos, cattle and pigs in national parks, on military land and other government land.
"This would be a practical measure that would protect neighbouring producers and manage risk.
"There is no way to effectively control exotic disease incursions without first controlling feral animals that plague our public land."
Mr Hick said now was the time 'to commit Government resources to control feral animals, particularly in northern Australia'.
"Every landholder has a responsibility to do what they can to reduce the risks of a biosecurity incursion, and this includes government land," he said.
"We are pleased the Federal Government is continuing to closely monitor our biggest biosecurity threats and respond accordingly.
Meanwhile, Rabobank's latest Agribusiness beef report predicts recession fears will add to current price pressures, causing cattle prices to continue to contract.
"Cattle prices continued their decline through July, with many now below year-ago prices - the first time that has occurred in over three years," the report, released on Friday, said.
"Falling cattle prices will squeeze grow-up margins. We expect cattle prices still have some room to fall."
