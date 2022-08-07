Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Cattle Council calls for feral animal control as cattle prices continue to fall

August 7 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What is FMD and why is it a concern?

The peak producer organisation representing Australia's beef cattle producers is calling on the Federal Government to ensure the newly established Exotic Animal Disease Preparedness Taskforce takes active steps to reduce the risk of animal diseases before they happen.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.