Local author Annie Hesse's Itchy Witchy Magic books continue to charm young readers near and far after Jenny Duggan gifted copies to her granddaughter Rahni.
The long-term Katherinite said she wanted to encourage Rahni's love of reading with the birthday gift.
"I bought them as her grandmother, and I could see she'd benefit from them," Mrs Duggan said.
"I did read them before I bought them and they had really good content in them."
The 10-year-old has a love of all things witch-related, and is dressing up as a witch for Book Week which runs from August 20-26 this year.
Mrs Duggan said she was eager to support a local author, and the books had left a lasting impression on her granddaughter.
"I wanted to support a local author, I've known Annie since she's been in Katherine," she said.
"The little girl, all she ever talks about is Itchy Witchy Magic since we read them at night to her.
"The best thing though is she has the milo in the mug - she bought the mug to match the book - and then the next morning after her birthday she gets up and makes her milo in her mug and that's hers and not the boys."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
