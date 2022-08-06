Pine Creek boot scooter puts his best foot forward to break world record

A Pine Creek muso and his partner recently kicked up the dust in Queensland, helping to break a dance world record.
Bunny Fountain and Joss Moil were among a group of more than 4,000 dancers who travelled to the Birdsville Big Red Bash in July to break the Nutbush dance record.
"Joss and I braved very unseasonal weather to meet up with our small band of 13 like-minded friends in Birdsville," Mr Fountain said.
"With a line-up including Jimmy Barnes, Jon Stevens, Kasey Chambers, Missy Higgins, Drago, and Richard Clapton we knew we were in for a great time."
But the most remote rock concert in the world didn't make headlines for its musical acts, but for its ability to muster thousands of dancers in the Birdsville dust.
"Joss and I dragged ourselves from our beds and lined up with 4,084 other dancers to break the world record Nutbush dance, previously held by 2,500 dancers in 2021," Mr Fountain said.
"It was a very cold six-degree morning, but it was an awesome sight to see everyone giving their all and putting their best foot forward to achieve the record."
Apart from the obvious music there were many other activities to keep everyone busy during their stay, these included the 'Drag' race from atop 'Big Red' (the largest sand dune in Australia and 35km from Birdsville) to the concert base at the foot of the sand dune.
The spectacular dance took place below the Simpson Desert's legendary 40-metre-high Big Red sand dune - the largest of its kind in the world.
The event raised more than $60,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Each punter paid a $15 registration fee to dance in the event.
