Women aspiring to become politicians can now apply for a new program run for the first time in the Northern Territory by Charles Darwin University (CDU).
Pushing for gender equity in government, the CDU Pathways to Politics Program for Women is a free leadership program that aims to increase women's representation in public office
Advertisement
The non-partisan program hopes to change the face of politics by equipping women with the skills, knowledge, confidence and networks they need to run for elected office and thrive as political leaders.
Her Honour, the Honourable Vicki O'Halloran AO, Administrator of the Northern Territory, said she was very proud to be patron of the Pathways to Politics Program for Women as it was 'changing the face of politics in Australia and beyond'.
"The Northern Territory parliament is a leading example, with seven out of nine Ministers being women ..." she said.
"We have numerous other women leading the way in politics ...."
"This dynamic program has partnered with Charles Darwin University to provide Territory women with a pathway to pursue a career in politics.
"Its practical and experiential format will prepare participants for public office."
College of Indigenous Futures Education and the Arts Dean Professor Ruth Wallace said women's political voices were 'crucial' in effective policy development, engagement and implementation.
"Politics is where decisions are made for the future of our country, so strong women's voices, Aboriginal women and people from diverse backgrounds, are the voices that are vital and need to be heard," Professor Wallace said.
CDU is the fourth Australian university partner to run the Pathways to Politics for Women program, which will run for two months across October and November.
The Pathways to Politics Program has had a significant impact in advancing female political participation since it launched in 2016, with 21 electoral successes achieved nationally across local, state, and federal levels of government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.