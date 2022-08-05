Opinion: From the Mayor's desk

Our Senior Citizens Morning Tea last week was well attended and we even had seniors join in from a bus tour.
Thank you to Sinead from Council for organising the event. It was a beautiful morning at the museum. It is important to recognise the seniors in our community who have made contributions to our town over the years and made Katherine what it is today.
The Katherine Food Van Collective event in the car park next to the cinema seems to be a hit. So far the vans participating have reported selling-out of their food.
This trial by Activate Katherine will finish at the end of August.
The aim is to give our community something to do on shoulder nights and utilise an empty space. The food vans are from local people who were already operating around town.
Our library is running a Stories and Games of Yesteryear event on Thursday August 11 from 9.30am.
It will be held at the Katherine Museum. Come along and see some of the games that were played in older times.
The dry season is really beginning to bite now with fires in a number of places around Katherine. It is a timely reminder for the rural area to have your fire breaks in.
It is starting to warm up and with the winds will fan a fire very quickly so please be careful when using grinders, welders etc.
Also please don't throw cigarette butts out the car window.
Covid-19 is still rampant in the community. There are large numbers of people coming down with Covid. If you're around large numbers of people then please wear a mask. It does seem to help, particularly when you are shopping or doing any other indoor activity where there are lots of people.
