"Getting behind the wheel after drinking is a very bad idea.
"Last week across the NT, 3.5 per cent of drivers tested returned a positive result for alcohol," Sergeant Chris Thurgood said.
"It only takes one idiot driving under the influence to end or ruin lives.
"We all know alcohol is one of the leading causes of road trauma and death.
"We've seen too many lives lost on Territory roads this year.
"It's only the beginning of August and we have nearly equalled the number for the whole of last year."
In the last week, police conducted 1888 breath tests across the Northern Territory, with 66 positive results (3.5 per cent).
"Police are increasing breath testing across the Territory and we will hold anyone drink driving to account," Sgt Thurgood said.
"Putting lives at risk is not acceptable.
"Please, if you're going to drink, make arrangements to get home safely."
The Northern Territory road toll stands at 34 this year, compared to 22 last year.
In 2021 the NT recorded a total of 35 road deaths on Territory roads.
This year, in the first week of August alone, two people died in motor vehicle crashes.
On August 2, an elderly couple died in a single vehicle crash south of Larrimah on the Stuart Highway.
Police are still looking for witnesses to the crash that left the couple dead.
On August 4, a man didn't survive a crash on the Savannah Way in the Gulf of Carpentaria near the NT-Queensland border.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
