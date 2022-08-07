A Katherine school has taken out a win in a prestigious Australian Defence Award.
Recognising civilian employers committed to supporting reservists in their workplace, St Joseph's Catholic College has won the NT Employer Support Award as part of the Australian Defence Force Reserves and Employer Support program.
Advertisement
Announced in a ceremony in Darwin on Friday, the award acknowledges employers that have gone above and beyond for their reservist employees, over a sustained period or for a special effort to enable the member to complete their Reserve commitments.
"Given that many students at St Joseph's Catholic College are from Defence families, this is a positive connection that is encouraged at our college," teacher and reservist Ron Green said.
"(As) a Reservist I have a responsibility to undergo training and deployments associated with my unit, and (my principal is) nothing but supportive of my service related absence.
"Having said that, my principal also knows that as a professional I am dedicated to my students and the college, and will always do my very best to minimise the impact my absence will have on the school and its learning environment."
St Joseph's College principal Sunniva Antonucci said it was an honour for the school to win ADF Employer Support Award NT/Kimberley (Not-for-Profit category) as would highlight 'our support for the fundamentally vital role that reservists play in the ADF and the significant role they have in maintaining Australian security'.
"As an educational institution it is important that we acknowledge and recognise the time and commitment reservists such as Ron put into training outside their working hours," she said.
"Ron is a proud member of the ADF reserves and is an excellent role model for our students on the importance of service to others, community and country."
All state and territory winners are now in the running for the national award which will be announced later in the year.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.