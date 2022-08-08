Dolly's Dream to deliver local anti-bullying workshops

An anti-bullying charity is providing local schools with free workshops on dealing with bullying, being cybersmart and education about kindness and resilience.
Offered free of charge by Dolly's Dream, more than twenty sessions have already been scheduled.
Dolly's Dream was created by Kate and Tick Everett following the tragic loss of their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, to suicide, after ongoing bullying.
The free children's online safety and anti-bullying workshops will be offered to Katherine kids of all ages, giving young people strategies on how to navigate their ever-growing online world safely.
A free parent workshop will be held on August 24.
"We felt the best way to remember our beautiful girl was to start a nationwide conversation about the devastating effects of bullying," Mr Everett said.
Wanting to give back directly to their hometown of Katherine, Mrs Everett said she was pleased that Dolly's Dream is able to 'thank the Katherine community for its wonderful support' by providing free educational workshops.
"These are important workshops for all young people," Mrs Everett said.
"And the parent workshop is really targeted at helping parents understand the digital world their kids live in.
"The workshop will provide insight into the online worlds of young people including the latest trends, risks and research with a strong focus on social media and gaming.
"We will also focus on giving advice parents can use to help manage a child's life online."
Dolly's Dream is also partnering with YLab and YMCA NT to co-design grassroots solutions to mental ill health, bullying, cyber bullying and suicide with and for the Katherine community.
The co-design process aims to create three community-led initiatives or solutions that Dolly's Dream and the Katherine community can bring to life, with the possibility of expanding into other areas of Australia.
To do this, Dolly's Dream is looking for Katherinites of any age who have the time to take part in three workshops held on August 15, 16 and 18, between 10am and 2:30pm, at the Chill Zone at the Henry Scott Recreation Centre.
Anyone who would like more information about the Dolly's Dream initiatives can contact Molly George on 0430 561 392.
