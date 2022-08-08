Forestry Industry Association employs first staff member

Forestry in the Northern Territory has grown to become a $115 million per annum industry and it employs roughly 170 full-time equivalent staff.
Much of the Territory's forestry production is concentrated in the Katherine and Douglas Daly areas.
Until two years ago, the local industry relied upon the NT Farmers Association to advocate on its behalf and to promote its continued development.
In 2020 the industry formed the Forestry Industry Association of the Northern Territory (FIANT) however, the newly established association did not employ any dedicated staff members.
Earlier this month, FIANT achieved a significant milestone by employing a policy officer as its first staff member.
The position was awarded to Fiona Evans who has a strong environmental science background and a passion for sustainability. Fiona's extensive work in the Northern Territory in her environmental consultancy business and with the Commonwealth's Supervising Scientist will enable her to make a significant contribution to forestry in the NT.
The scope of work that is required by the industry is large however, Fiona's work will primarily be focused on identifying pathways and opportunities for the industry to grow.
A first item of work will be to identify gaps in the supply chain that are currently limiting the forestry industry.
The study will cover everything from road and telecommunication infrastructure to skills gaps within the sector.
The final report will be essential in helping the industry to expand and provide opportunities for Territorians.
Historically, due to archaic legislation, NT plantations have been prevented from selling carbon credits. Soon legislation will be amended to allow the NT to rightfully sell carbon credits and generate an additional source of income.
FIANT will undertake a critical role in providing guidance to industry on how to best participate and trade in the carbon market.
This is a significant development for the Territory industry as it will stimulate significant interest in forestry investments in the NT.
The new role of policy officer within FIANT does not just benefit the industry but all Territorians, especially Katherine and Douglas Daly residents.
The role will help to foster economic growth through forestry and advocate for the development of our regions.
Over the coming months, Fiona will be traveling throughout the Territory and meeting with industry.
Don't hesitate to say hello to our FIANT representative.
If you have any questions about forestry in the NT reach out to Fiona at admin@fiant.org.au
