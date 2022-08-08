Katherine Times
Forestry Industry Association employs first staff member

By Paul Burke, Nt Farmers
August 8 2022 - 9:00pm
Fiona Evans is the first staff member of the Forestry Industry Association in the Northern Territory.

Forestry in the Northern Territory has grown to become a $115 million per annum industry and it employs roughly 170 full-time equivalent staff.

