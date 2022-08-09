One of the region's most iconic festivals is returning this weekend, with thousands of attendees from across the Territory and Australia set to descend upon the remote community of Barunga for the three-day Barunga Festival.
Festival Coordinator Angela Kelly said this year's event was shaping up to be 'a cultural extravaganza with many activities to participate in'.
"This out-of-season Barunga event has generated much interest from a new audience who normally wouldn't be in the Territory at this time of the year," she said.
Held from August 12 to 14, program highlights include music performances, traditional dancing from Groote Eylandt Bungul, spear throwing demonstrations, bush tucker tastings, weaving workshops and much more.
In addition, there will be numerous food vendors, sporting matches taking place throughout the weekend, and an inflatable water slide and jumping castle for the kids.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Selena Uibo, said visitors would be welcomed to 'engage and indulge in arts, sport, community and culture this weekend at the Barunga Festival'.
"After the event was rescheduled from its original June timeslot, event organisers are looking forward to delivering an even bigger program that the whole family can enjoy," Ms Uibo said.
"Since it was first held in 1985, the Barunga Festival has provided an opportunity for visitors from all over Australia and the world to learn more about the Arnhem region - rich in cultural traditions, and with a fascinating and massive history."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
