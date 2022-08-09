Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Thousands of visitors from the NT and Australia expected to attend cultural extravaganza, the Barunga Festival

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated August 9 2022 - 9:16pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Barunga Festival is held from August 12 to 14.

One of the region's most iconic festivals is returning this weekend, with thousands of attendees from across the Territory and Australia set to descend upon the remote community of Barunga for the three-day Barunga Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.